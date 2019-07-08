A Texas man on Monday led authorities to the body of a man near Fairbury, Nebraska.
Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, of Odessa, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and improper disposal of a body.
Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen said Caitlyn Grable, 21, also of Odessa, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory in a homicide.
"Mr. Gilbert led us to the body at 4 a.m. this morning," Sorensen said Monday afternoon. "We located the body south of the village of Endicott."
Endicott is about 7 miles southeast of Fairbury, in southeast Nebraska. Fairbury is about 25 miles southwest of Beatrice.
The name of the dead man has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Douglas County, Sorensen said.
Sorensen said officials were investigating a tip about a shooting at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury. The tipster provided possible identities of suspects and a description of a vehicle that may have been involved, a gray Honda with Texas license plates.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a Jefferson County 911 dispatcher received a call regarding two people who were wanted in connection with a possible homicide.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Fairbury. With the assistance of the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, a perimeter was set up and several nearby houses were evacuated.
A hostage negotiator with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office used a public address system on a patrol vehicle to make contact with Gilbert and Grable, who were the subjects of the possible homicide investigation. The two of them were taken into custody without incident.
Sorensen said Justin Lloyd Crenshaw was misidentified as a suspect. A warrant seeking his arrest has been dropped, Sorensen said.