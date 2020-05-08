LINCOLN — A record number of Nebraska voters have opted to vote early in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who have received ballots but have not returned them may want to consider delivering rather than mailing them, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says.
“This year early ballot returns alone have now exceeded total statewide votes cast in the 2016 presidential primary,” Evnen said in a press release. “Voter participation in early balloting has reached unprecedented levels.”
Nebraska has approximately 1.2 million registered voters.
In this primary, 441,466 voters requested early ballots. That number does not include the 52,132 ballots mailed to voters in Nebraska’s 11 mail-in-only counties.
As of Thursday, 296,968 ballots from early voters and 24,560 ballots from all-mail-in counties had been returned, for a total of 321,528 ballots already cast in the 2020 primary election. This surpasses 313,000 total statewide votes cast in the 2016 primary election.
Based on these results, as of Thursday, 67% percent of early ballots have been returned, and 47% percent of ballots from mail-in-only counties have been returned.
Early voters who have not yet returned their ballots should keep in mind that it may take several days for a ballot to arrive through the mail.
“At this point, I encourage early voters who haven’t returned their ballots to consider dropping off their ballots at the secure voter drop boxes located at their county offices,” Evnen said.
To be counted, early ballots must be received by your county election official no later than 8 p.m. CDT or 7 p.m. MDT Tuesday. “Postmarks do not count,” Evnen emphasized, “and early ballots cannot be turned in at the polls.”
Polls will be open from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. CDT (7 a.m.-7 p.m. MDT) Tuesday.
As soon as the polls close, the first results will be available on the Secretary of State website: https://sos.nebraska.gov. The site will be updated throughout the night.
