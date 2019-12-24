LINCOLN — State Patrol troopers have removed 45 impaired drivers from Nebraska roads during the first 10 days of the holiday season’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, the patrol announced Monday.
“Those 45 arrests for drunk driving could very well have prevented a tragedy,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the patrol, said in a press release. “While our troopers are working diligently to keep Nebraska roads safe throughout the holidays, motorists should do their part as well by driving sober.”
Troopers, deputies, officers and dispatchers from dozens of agencies across Nebraska are teaming up for the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement effort, which began Dec. 13 and runs through Jan. 1. Approximately 33 percent of fatality crashes on Nebraska roads in 2019 have involved alcohol.
“There are numerous ways to get home safely if you’ve been drinking,” Bolduc said. “Take advantage of services such as AAA’s Tow-To-Go program, call a cab, use a ridesharing app or designate a driver.”
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.
Troopers will be on the road throughout the holiday season to enforce traffic safety laws and assist motorists in need of help. If you need assistance while you are traveling, call *55 or 1-800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. For emergencies, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.