The unborn baby who died in a two-vehicle crash near St. Libory on July 10 would have been born the next day.
Parents Tara Roy and Eric John had an appointment scheduled for July 11 in Grand Island to have Roy induced.
“She was past due,” said Eric’s stepmother, Linda John. The little boy, Samuel Lucas, was due to arrive on July 9, the day before the accident.
Tara Roy, 41, and Eric John, 48, had already scheduled the appointment for Thursday, July 11.
The couple, who lived northeast of Dannebrog, did not visit Grand Island on the day they died.
“They had taken the pickup to go get gas because they had to get up early the next day to go to the hospital,” Linda John said.
They were on their way home after getting gas when the accident occurred. Roy and John were traveling north on Highway 281 in a Silverado. At about 3:30 p.m., that vehicle was hit by an F-150 pickup that was traveling east on Highway 58. The passenger in that pickup, Briana Lee Loveland, a 19-year-old from Grand Island, died. The F-150 was driven by Jessie Scarlett, who was injured. The F-150 ran through a stop sign, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.
More than 300 people attended a celebration of life service Tuesday for Roy, John and their son.
Samuel Lucas would have been the couple’s sixth child. Of the five children left behind, three were still living at home.
The three youngest kids are Tessa Holder, 20, and twins Aidan and Carlita John, both 15.
The two oldest kids are Brianna Huston, 26, and Hannah Holder, 22.
Roy and John are also survived by two grandchildren, Zared, 5, and Claire, who was born on Valentine’s Day. They are the children of Brianna Huston.
In addition, Hannah Holder is due to give birth in December.
Linda and Gordon John, Eric’s father, live in Brady.
“I don’t know what the words are. It’s just awful. This is the worst day of my life,” Gordon said, describing every day since the accident occurred.
The only good thing that’s come out of the tragedy has been the love and support shown by family and friends, he said.
Eric John owned and operated Precision Concrete in Dannebrog. Tara helped him with the business.
“She was a very good homemaker, a tremendous mother and a very big asset to Precision Concrete,” Gordon John said.
“They were angels. If somebody needed something, they’d take their shirt off their back and give it to them,” Linda John said.
“Their children were of their utmost priority,” Gordon said.
In addition to their own children, “They took in and raised one of their grandsons,” Linda said, referring to Zared.
The Hometown Market in St. Paul is accepting donations for the family. An account has also been set up at Home Federal.
There is also a Go Fund Me page, Linda said.
John and Roy lived two miles northeast of Dannebrog.
The funeral for Loveland will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Northridge Assembly of God Church in Grand Island.