The Legislature’s public hearing schedule this week will include state Sen. Steve Erdman’s constitutional amendment to replace property, income and state sales taxes with a “consumption tax.”
Legislative Resolution 300CA will be heard Wednesday, as will bills to spend more on rural “workforce housing” and expand hunting permits for three types of game.
All daily hearings by the Unicameral’s standing committees begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, after morning floor debate ends.
To access livestreamed coverage of any hearing, click on the Nebraska Educational Television logo at nebraskalegislature.gov and scroll to and click on the appropriate committee link at netnebraska.org/basic-page/television/live-demand-state-government.
Texts of bills and related documents may be found by entering the bill number under “Search Current Bills” on the Unicameral homepage.
People may offer testimony by signing in at the hearing or sending the committee a letter or email before the hearing starts.
Revenue Committee members will meet in Room 1524 of the State Capitol to review LR 300CA, which would need final-round support from 30 of the 49 senators to appear on the November general election ballot.
It would prohibit the state and all local governments “from imposing any form of taxation other than a single-rate consumption tax” as of Jan. 1, 2022.
The Bayard lawmaker has said a “consumption tax” would allow local sales and lodging taxes to continue, along with excise taxes like those on alcohol, tobacco and gasoline.
As written, however, LR 300CA would outlaw not only income and property taxes but also a “local option sales tax or any other general tax levied by the city or village.”
LR 300CA would impose a statewide tax on “the consumption of new goods and services” to fund state and local governments. No exemptions would be permitted under the amendment’s language.
Among Wednesday’s other Unicameral hearings involving west central Nebraska senators:
» The Appropriations Committee will hear LB 773, in which Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg wants to add $10 million to the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund. The hearing will be in Room 1003 in the Capitol.
» Besides his consumption-tax amendment, Erdman will present LB 1173 before the Natural Resources Committee in Room 1525.
It would let people who own or lease at least 320 acres of farm or ranch land receive a free “limited transferable permit” to hunt antelope, deer or elk on their land if they can show one of those species damaged their property or crops.
The limited permits would expire at the end of the year issued. They could be renewed annually, the bill says, if a “likelihood of continuing damage” from that species can be shown.
