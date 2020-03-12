The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has canceled classes from March 16-20, according to a press release from the Office of the Chancellor Ronnie Green. In addition, beginning March 30, all spring semester classes will be taught remotely and will not be taught in-person.
The university, including housing units, will remain open throughout the spring semester.
"We encourage our students to return home if possible. For those students who are unable to go home, we will continue to support you in the residence halls," Green said.
The university is also suspending all non-essential university-sponsored domestic and international travel through the end of the semester and all summer study-abroad programs through June 30 are canceled.
"I appreciate that dealing with the impact of this pandemic has been challenging in many ways. We are, and will be, working through unprecedented changes in how we meet our education, research and engagement missions," Green said. "A multitude of faculty, staff and students have worked tirelessly for the last few weeks to address these challenges and our entire campus has been working to prepare for this possibility. Now that we have reached this critical point, I am confident our university can rise to this challenge."
