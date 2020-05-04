Nebraska COVID-19 cases, by the numbers

Numbers last updated at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4.

Source: DHHS

Total number of positive cases Total number of people tested Deaths due to COVID-19
5,910 33,819 78

Lincoln County COVID-19 cases, by the numbers

Numbers last updated at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4.

Source: DHHS

Total number of positive cases Total number of people tested Deaths due to COVID-19
33 773 2
4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln County
Nebraska struggles to process flood of unemployment claims
Nebraska will open voting sites for primary despite concerns

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.