OVERTON — Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Interstate 80 near Overton.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, work includes sealing asphalt joints and cracks between Overton and the Dawson/Buffalo County line.
Traffic will be maintained utilizing lane closures with a 12-foot width restriction.
Work is anticipated to be completed in April. Scodeller Construction Inc. of Wixom, Mich., has the $325,993 contract.
