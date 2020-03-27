Staying connected: NPPS staff using unique methods to reach kids

No matter that the school is closed for the year, Lincoln Elementary Principal Matt Irish still makes daily announcements on Facebook for his students.
Irish said he wants life to continue with some normalcy, and raising the American flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegience, celebrating birthdays and making announcements can keep students in the loop. Irish picked up the idea from other district principals and teachers. He mentioned teacher Jimmie Pack started with the announcements at North Platte High School, and Brittany McDaniel, NPHS theater teacher, is going to the homes of many of her students to recite Shakespearean sonnets to them in their front yards.
“One thing we have tried to focus on here at Lincoln Elementary is to make (the students’) day start the right way,” Irish said. “I have a drop-off zone where students get out of the car and I greet them and the custodians greet them, and then they go and sit in the library or they go to the gym, where they walk.”
He said during school, students have adults interacting with them at the beginning of each day.
“Then we feed them a nice healthy breakfast and try to build that sense of community,” Irish said. “Another thing I thought about was how can I continue to serve the people we are supposed to lead.”
Tami Eshleman, principal at Cody Elementary, has also found a unique way to stay connected to her students from home as she rides her recumbent bike.
“At 8:10 every morning I do morning announcements,” Eshleman said. “It is a Zoom with links off the school’s website. I pick one student to do the pledge each day at the end.”
Without the students in the buildings, Irish said, it is important for staff and students to be able to connect.
“We’re still a community,” Irish said. “We need to try to keep that sense of community, so I wanted to do something.”
On Thursday morning, fifth grade teachers Payton Kearney and Megan Fish joined Irish with their dogs as guests for the daily announcements.
The teachers both said they miss the students and are “bored” with staying home every day.
The morning videos may be viewed on Facebook at facebook.com/North-Platte-Lincoln-Lions-665683280108829.
