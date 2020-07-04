Still time to ‘flip out’ with the Prairie Arts Center

If you haven’t been invited to flip out, there’s still time to get in the game for the Prairie Arts Center’s “Flipping Out: Flea Market Flip” auction and sale.
The event has been on the docket for a few months and will take place as scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 in the parking lot of the arts center at 416 N. Jeffers St.
Executive Director Holly Carlini said currently about 30 pieces are to be offered to raise funds for area nonprofits.
“We’ve had area community members and businesses sign up teams,” Carlini said. “They have team names and can enter up to three pieces that are created out of junk.”
Teams have taken videos of their progress. Photos and videos are posted on the PAC Facebook page, facebook.com/PrairieArtsCenter.
“People can follow their process digging through junk piles,” Carlini said.
She said there is still time to sign up a team.
“We will run the auction similar to Festival of Trees,” Carlini said. “It will start off as a silent auction with bid sheets, then at 2 p.m. a live auction will take place.”
Carlini said organizers are working on a way for people to bid on Facebook as well.
“The money raised will be split between local charities,” Carlini said. “The whole idea is to support local groups.”
For more information, call the PAC at 308-534-5121 or send a message on the PAC Facebook page.
