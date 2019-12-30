The winter storm that dropped between roughly 5 inches to more than a foot of snow across the area over the weekend continued to make for difficult travel through Monday afternoon.
Shawn Jacobs, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Platte, said wind gusts peaked at 56 mph Sunday in Imperial and were around 45 mph in the area on Monday. That led to drifting of the new-fallen snow and made travel on highways treacherous or all but impossible in some cases.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported closures or snow blockages on stretches of five highways on Monday morning — Interstate 80, state Highways 11 and 70; and U.S. Highways 30 and 183.
Both I-80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Lexington were closed just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Around noon Monday, the closure of eastbound I-80 was extended west to Exit 179 in North Platte. Roger Klasna of NDOT said the move was because Lexington had become bottlenecked with eastbound trucks.
Both I-80 and Highway 30 were open again in both directions by
midafternoon.
Lt. Buck Boje of the Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop D said as of Monday morning there had been reports of 16 disabled vehicles between North Platte and Gothenburg on I-80 and another 17 in Dawson County alone over the weekend on the interstate.
“We are still getting (reports) of slide-offs and crashes that are being worked (on I-80) right around the North Platte area,” Boje said Monday morning. “The biggest issue is the wind blowing snow across the road surface and creating hazardous conditions.”
The State Patrol reported its troopers performed 335 motorist assists and responded to 20 crashes throughout the state from Saturday night through Monday evening. No fatalities were reported in that stretch.
Westbound I-80 was closed between Maxwell and North Platte for a portion of Sunday afternoon because of a jackknifed semi at mile marker 185.
Jacobs said North Platte had a reported 4.8 inches of snow at the North Platte Regional Airport, while in Custer County about 15 inches fell near Gates.
Just northeast of Milburn, 14.5 inches was reported; in Broken Bow it was between 13 and 15 inches; and the O’Neill area recorded 14 to 16 inches.
Valentine had between 5 and 7 inches. Atkinson and Stapleton both had about 8 inches, while Brady reported 10 inches.
The snowfall followed rain and freezing rain Friday.
“It certainly was a complex system,” Jacobs said. “We did get the rain or freezing drizzle in some areas ... and as the storm matured to the northeast of us, we got the cold air that was wrapped in behind it and then the snow, which was heavy at times with the strong winds.”
Jacobs said conditions should begin to improve Tuesday.
“We are expecting a clearing trend and better weather to start out the New Year,” Jacobs said. “We are looking at highs (Tuesday) in the North Platte area in the lower 40s and that continues into Wednesday. We are looking at a chance of some precipitation on Wednesday but nothing significant.”
Layne Groseth, the public service director in North Platte, said plow crews went out twice over the weekend during one of the city’s first declared snow emergencies this season.
“People were excellent in terms of getting their cars off the street. That part was excellent,” Groseth said. “The only real issues we had was that the snow didn’t come as was predicted. We actually went out two nights in a row.”
Groseth said the crews hit the streets a little bit after midnight on Sunday and were out until about 7 a.m. The plows went back to clear the snow emergency routes again about 11 p.m. Sunday night after additional snow fell.
“We tried to plan ahead of it with what the weather service said it was going to do,” Groseth said. “It continued to snow into midday (Sunday) and kind of messed things up, but we did the best we could do.”
