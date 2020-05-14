A parent and a student spoke in defense of fired North Platte High School color guard coach Shannon Hudson at Monday’s School Board meeting.
Hudson was fired as coach for conducting tryouts for the team in her driveway rather than virtually online.
“I think this is too harsh a punishment for this,” parent Nikki Morrison said as she spoke during the public comment period at the meeting.
Morrison said social distancing was practiced as Hudson captured video of the tryouts from her garage and the girls performed at the end of the driveway.
“With everything up in the air, everybody is trying to make things work,” Morrison said.
She said the students need to know if they have been selected for the color guard in order to sign up for the proper class.
Brittani Daley, a student at NPHS, said doing the auditions online was difficult.
“We have tried that before and it did not go through well,” Daley said.
At the auditions, Daley said, students followed health guidelines and were more than 6 feet apart.
Tina Smith, director of communications for North Platte Public Schools, issued a statement concerning the situation.
“Out of courtesy to all parties involved, NPPSD does not comment on any personnel matter to those who are not directly involved,” Smith wrote in an email.
Hudson did not respond to a request for an interview.
Band teacher Brett Bradley sent an email to students and parents informing them of Hudson’s dismissal as color guard coach.
“I want to thank Shannon for 21 years (3 as a student and 18 as coach) of wonderful hard work for the band family,” Bradley wrote in the email. “Shannon will be greatly missed as we move forward in these trying times. If you happen (to) see Shannon, tell her how thankful you are for her many years of dedication.”
The Telegraph reached out to a number of people, but none would go on record to either verify or refute any of the details of the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.