Students praise student-teacher partnership between North Platte schools, Chadron State College

A pilot program that began in the 2018-19 school year at Chadron State College has given three North Platte student teachers the opportunity to gain experience in the North Platte Public Schools this year.
Jamie Wade, Kimberli Harmon and Elizabeth Fletcher are in their final year of education that includes a yearlong internship. The School-Based Partnership Program offers the women an experience they say is tremendous.
“We want to thank the North Platte Public School District for welcoming us Chadron student teachers and letting us have this wonderful opportunity to work with your schools,” Wade said at a school board meeting Feb. 10. “We want you to have awareness of this wonderful program through Chadron. I think it’s safe to say that we feel confident and well-prepared for our own classroom someday, thanks to this internship.”
The students began with the current school year at the same time the district teachers and staff began preparations.
“You student-teach for the year, instead of just for a semester,” Wade said in a recent interview. “So that gives you a chance to see the beginning of the school year, the end of the school year and everything in between. It really helps you to see every aspect of working in a school.”
This year has been Wade’s first experience working in a school setting.
“It’s intense,” Wade said. “It’s kind of like jumping off into the deep end of the pool. We shadow the different departments. We shadow the PE teachers, the special education program.”
The students have a guide book with competencies they are required to complete while experiencing real world classes and students.
Fletcher has worked as a paraprofessional for four years at Lincoln Elementary.
“The main difference is that I follow the teacher this year, go to all of the staff meetings and the (professional learning team) days,” Fletcher said. “I learned they don’t get a day off.”
Harmon graduated from Ogallala High School before joining the Navy and serving eight years as a hospital corpsman.
“You get a feel for all grade levels,” Harmon said. “My placement was fourth and second grades, but I’ve been in guidance, I’ve done kindergarten and taught first grade.”
She said the diverse assignments gave her the opportunity to decide what grade level she likes best.
“I just think it was the range of experience,” Harmon said. “We’re getting to see kids from different backgrounds, different areas. It’s all of that brought together in one program. It’s just getting that interaction with them and watching them grow over the year.”
For Wade, this was her first experience working in a school.
“So it’s been great that way,” Wade said. “It covers everything from the interview process and how to get hired.”
The program coordinator at Chadron is professor Karen Enos.
“She actually travels down from Chadron to evaluate us,” Wade said. “We’re evaluated just like we would be evaluated in our real teaching positions. I have learned so much from this, it’s amazing.”
Enos said in a phone interview the one-year program is not new, but at some point in the past the colleges went to a one-semester student teaching schedule. Now, she said, they are moving back to the one-year program.
“By starting the teachers going to those before school starts in-service meetings and those new teacher in-service meetings, they are becoming so much more aware of what being a teacher is all about and all that a teacher has to go through to start a school year,” Enos said. “When they start with those veteran teachers in whichever classroom they start, they see how do you initiate those procedures, how do you establish those rules and those routines from the very beginning.”
Fletcher is very pleased with the program.
“I’m at Lincoln Elementary now and that has been just a wonderful experience,” Fletcher said. “I feel completely prepared for my own classroom in the future having worked there. You get to know the children and their families and that’s so awesome.”
Another aspect to this program is the three women are given the opportunity to substitute throughout the whole district, which all three said expands their education base.
The student teachers continue to do their classwork online while doing their internship in North Platte. All three hope to have the opportunity to teach in the NPPS district once they complete their student teaching program.
