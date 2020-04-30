Students thank McDaid teachers with drive-by parade

Horns were honking, and balloons and posters decorated the cars as students from McDaid Elementary School celebrated their teachers with a parade Wednesday afternoon.
This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and North Platte Catholic Schools and their students did not want to miss out on the opportunity to celebrate.
Teacher Nathan Stienike and others were lined up before the parade, and he was looking forward to the event.
“It’s awesome,” Stienike said. “The kids are going to drive by and show us a lot of love. I’m sure they miss us and we miss them tons as well. It will be nice to see their faces again.”
He said it’s a strange year, but the kids and parents have stepped up and are getting their work done.
Crystal Welch participated in the parade with her two children, Ava and Jade.
“They really do miss their teachers,” Welch said. “They would rather be here than at home.”
She said her kids love their teachers and “it was nice to come and see their faces.”
“More motivation for (the kids) to go and get their schoolwork done,” Welch said.
First grade teacher Tracey Welch was excited about seeing the students as well.
“It’s great that we’re doing this today,” Tracey Welch said. “I just miss my students so much, so I’m glad that I get to physically see them at least.”
Tracey said she is coping with it, although her emotions came to the surface a bit when discussing her students.
“We Zoom every week so I get to see their little faces and interact, and that’s a real positive,” Tracey said.
The teachers will receive flowers, gift cards, snacks and lunches throughout the week. The flowers will be delivered to the school and homes of teachers who are working from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.