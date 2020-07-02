Sutherland Fourth committee ‘scrambling’ to get events ready for this weekend

Planning for the Sutherland Fourth of July celebration usually begins a week after the actual event ends each year.
That was the case again last July with committee discussions over what went righ and wrong.
But most of what grew out of those conferences appeared on the verge of being all for naught due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to relax the state’s directed health measures a bit opened the door for a modified celebration.
Sutherland’s final plans were put together over a 15-day span after the governor made his announcement.
“We’re scrambling, to be honest with you,” said Janet Mueller, the treasurer for the Sutherland Rodeo Committee, Inc., and the Sutherland Chamber Board president. “But it will come together. I have a great committee crew here and it’s not like this is our first rodeo.”
Actually, its the 83rd version of the rodeo that will highlight the village’s holiday weekend.
The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the rodeo grounds in Sutherland. The slack competition for extra entrants in events will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Mueller said the number of entrants for the rodeo is down slightly overall from the past year. She added that the directed health measures allow attendance to be only 75% percent of capacity.
She said that figure should not be an issue as the rodeo grounds’ capacity is 14,000 people.
“We are allowed to have (crowds) of 10,000 and we have never had that before,” Mueller said.
Another change this year is a cruise that will replace the parade because of social distancing concerns. The “Corona Cruise” will run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. While the corner of First and Walnut streets in Sutherland is the official start point, drivers can jump in at any point of the route.
The Sutherland Firecracker 5K, 10K and mile run that benefits TeamMates of Sutherland will be a virtual event this year due to the state directed health measures.
Participants have from Saturday until July 31 to complete their respective runs and send their results to the Platte River Fitness Series. Individuals can send proof of their distance and time to platteriverfitness@gmail.com once completed.
