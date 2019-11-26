Sutherland High School won the South Platte Valley Association Conference One-Act Play competition Monday, the school’s third-straight conference title.
The Sailors performed “The Waltz of the Red Death,” a tale written by Edgar Allan Poe and adapted by K.R. Baker. The story is about Prince Prospero who attempts to avoid a dangerous plague, known as the Red Death, by hiding in his palace.
Director Nicole Weiss said her students have put a lot of work into the production.
“It is such a tough conference, this is really an honor,” Weiss said. “This is our best performance yet. We went to the Blue and Gold on Nov. 16 and we got second there.
“We did pretty well, but they worked so hard in the last week, and really stepped it up to do what they did today.”
Weiss said there are some things the group will work on to prepare for the district competition on Dec. 7.
“We definitely need to work on little things like projection and enunciation,” Weiss said. “We have a lot of dancing so just really crisping things up. We’re at a really good point right now to just really tighten it up and make it the best show it can be.”
Bridgeport took second place with its performance of “Storm in the Barn” by Eric Coble. Hershey High School finished third performing “Cinderella.”
Chase County performed “The Case of Alex Hansen,” Kimball did “The Norse Mythology Ragnasplosion,” Perkins County performed “Romeo and Juliet: Six Very Busy Days,” and St. Patrick High School performed “The Perfect Ending.”
Awards:
Outstanding Actor: Nike Smith, Chase County.
Outstanding Actress: Sarah Lang, Bridgeport.
All Conference Cast: Halle Fiedler, Chase County; Maverick Naughtin, Sutherland; Emma Wareham, Sutherland; Bonnie Naughtin, Sutherland; Miah Long, Perkins County; Emma Smith, Hershey; Sam Mackley, Hershey; Trinity Flores, Bridgeport; Isa Caudillo, St. Patrick; Samuel Dekleva, St. Patrick.
