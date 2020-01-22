Sutherland sophomore wins showman award at Denver stock show

SUTHERLAND — Mason Roberts is no stranger to competition — be it on the basketball court, football field or in the show ring.
One of the 16-year-old Sutherland High School sophomore’s most notable challenges came earlier this month during the Horse Show at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver. Roberts took the title as the champion senior showman in the Catch-A-Calf Showmanship contest, finishing first among 38 youth competitors from Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado.
It was the culmination of a year that Roberts and the other competitors spent in the program.
The participants each caught a calf in a ring during the 2019 National Western Stock Show, then were presented the animal in May and fed and cared for it through the start of the year.
The competitors returned to the stock show with the animals as market steers. The cattle were judged on rate of gain, quality of fitting and carcass quality.
The exhibitors were judged on showmanship, their record book from nearly a year of care for the animal and also a personal interview with judges.
“It wasn’t just the calf but they were judging the people as well,” said Roberts, who is involved in 4-H, FFA, basketball and football in Sutherland. “I worked hard for it.”
The Catch-A-Calf program started at the stock show in 1935 with 10 competitors, and the field has been capped at 40 entries between the ages of 12 to 18 years old since the 1940s.
Roberts took possession of the Red Angus calf in May. Since it came from a ranch in Douglas County, Wyoming, he named the animal Duggie.
The calf weighed 738 pounds when Roberts received the animal and that weight had nearly doubled by the time of the stock show as Duggie tipped the scale at 1,410 pounds.
Roberts kept a daily journal on the progress of the animal and he had to write a monthly update to his sponsor as well.
The contest judging began Jan. 10 with the record book element, and stretched over the next two days before the results were announced.
Roberts has competed in county and state fairs and has shown cattle and sheep. But to hear his name announced in Denver on that Sunday was a special accomplishment, he said.
“I was pretty happy,” said Roberts, who is preparing to show calves at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic in Kearney in February. “Going into (the competition) I felt it was doable but it wasn’t really settled until (the competitors) got into the ring.”
Roberts said maintaining the record book was one of the more challenging aspects of the competition, and the interview was the portion he was the most nervous about.
While the competition has ended, there is still one more step on which the competitors will receive feedback. The animals in the contest have been slaughtered and Roberts and his fellow competitors will receive a report on the quality of the meat.
Roberts, who plans on pursuing a degree in the animal nutrition and science field in college, said going through the competition made an impact on him and also provided some lessons he will carry forward.
“A lot of it is about the friends and people you meet (in the competition),” Roberts said. “I met a lot of super knowledgeable people in the beef industry and learned a lot of life lessons (in the contest). Time management and record keeping were among the biggest ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.