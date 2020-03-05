Take your own path: Lisa Citta, Kathy Bourque speak at this year's Women of Achievement event

For some people, the path of success runs arrow-straight. For others, it’s twisting, even tangled.
We need to help each other along the way.
And whichever route gets you where you want to go is fine — as long as it’s the road you want to be on.
Those were the themes of the two speakers at Wednesday night’s Women of Achievement event at the Holiday Inn Express, at which nine local women were honored.
Lisa Citta’s path led straight to her career in law enforcement.
Kathy Bourque took a more circuitous route, working in several fields before returning to the health care profession.
On Wednesday, Citta stressed the importance of working hard, staying the course and supporting others.
As a student, she was an athlete, and she was uncomfortable in front of groups. But one year she joined the high school speech team.
At her first speech meet, her mind went blank. Afterward, she was ready to quit.
But her dad reminded her of their family’s rule: If you start the season, you finish the season. “He informed me that maybe I was being a bit too hard on myself.” With practice, he said, she would rebound — and she did.
“Embarrassment is a valuable and humbling experience,” she said, “one of those experiences that helps shape you in how you deal with adversity.”
As a police officer, she said, “I came into this career knowing that I had one chance to prove myself.”
She has succeeded on the North Platte Police Department, being promoted to investigator.
Last year she was asked to participate in the first Ms. Habitat competition to raise money for the local Habitat for Humanity chapter.
“I knew I was going to go all in,” she said, “as with every other woman in this room — that’s what we do, right? We give every task or opportunity 110%. That’s the way we’re wired.”
Beyond the goal of winning, she said, she participated to spread the message of Habitat for Humanity. While competing with each other, the women also attended and promoted each other’s events.
“It was a reminder of the wonderful work that can be completed when we as women continue to encourage and support each other,” Citta said.
Bourque applied that idea in another direction, encouraging her listeners to be encouraging to themselves as well.
“Who is to say if I am winning in life? It should be me saying that,” said Bourque, who is executive director of the Great Plains Health Care Foundation.
People should question their thinking daily “to make sure it’s in line with who we are and where we want to go,” she said.
We all have “learned thinking patterns,” she said, but those shortcuts can get in our way, “especially if it’s a thinking pattern we didn’t pick,” but one that came from parents, siblings, teachers or others.
She encouraged her listeners to ask themselves questions about how they think about themselves: Is it true? Do I know all the facts? Is this the only way to see it?
“It’s very easy to listen to that bully between your ears,” Bourque said. Instead, she said, practice self-compassion and speak to yourself as you would to a loved one.
She also asked: “Who’s driving your bus — your ego or your soul?”
Ego isn’t bad. It can help a person get out of their comfort zone. But it can also lead someone to choose a path they think they should choose, rather than where they really want to go.
Achievement looks different for everyone, “and we have to be OK with that.”
