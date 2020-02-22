She probably wouldn’t be running for North Platte school board, Angela Blaesi says, without the example her predecessor set for serving parents like her.
The 40-year-old director of Angela’s Daycare this week became the first candidate for the Ward 2 school board seat held by Mike Morrell, who is not seeking re-election.
“With Mike not running for the seat again, there needs to be somebody who cares” in the race, Blaesi said Friday.
In other recent 2020 election filings, the race to succeed Mayor Dwight Livingston has grown to five candidates with the entry of former City Councilman Larry Lee Britton.
He joins John Hales, Brandon Kelliher, Councilman Andrew Lee and Lonnie Parsons in the May 12 primary.
Britton, who represented Ward 4 from 2006 to 2010, could not be reached Friday. A call to the phone number on his filing papers yielded a message saying the call could not be completed.
Blaesi, a 1996 North Platte High School graduate, joins incumbents Skip Altig (Ward 1) and Matthew Pederson (Ward 3) in the school board race. All are unopposed in their wards.
She has owned and operated her child-care center at 908 N. Bryan Ave. since 2010. It’s licensed to serve up to 12 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, she said.
Angela’s Daycare recently became the first North Platte child-care center honored by the Nebraska Department of Education’s Step Up to Quality program.
Blaesi, a Community for Kids Core Team member and a past Girl Scout troop leader, said she has known Morrell since their children were schoolmates at the former Hall Elementary School north of North Platte.
The school board in general — and Morrell in particular — impressed her during the 2014-15 debate that ended with Hall’s closing, she said.
“The one thing about the school board was they were so good at listening to my frustrations about that,” Blaesi said. “It didn’t change anything, but they gave us an extra year.”
She said Morrell, who will step down next January after eight years on the board, “was so encouraging and helpful explaining where they were coming from.”
Blaesi said she didn’t decide to run for school board until she learned Morrell wouldn’t seek a third term.
“People keep going on Facebook and complaining about things,” she said. “We’re told, ‘Stop complaining and run for office.’ I’m running for office.”
That said, Blaesi doesn’t have a specific agenda other than her natural interest in early childhood education and a wish to ensure NPHS graduates are ready for college.
Daughters Evelyn, 15, and Zarah, 14, are a sophomore and a freshman respectively at NPHS. Blaesi also has a son, Dustin Wonch, 22.
“I have quite a few friends who are teachers,” Blaesi said. “I’m interested enough and willing to listen.”
She supports the school district’s mail-in ballot proposal to clear the way for safety or environmental upgrades at NPHS and three other schools. Patrons have until March 10 to turn in completed ballots.
“I think the superintendent (Ron Hanson) and the schools are doing everything they can to keep our kids safe,” Blaesi said. “I think that’s wonderful, and I’m all for it.”
