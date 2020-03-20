That familiar squawk: The sandhill cranes are here

More than a thousand birds landed in cornfields adjacent to Lakeview Boulevard Friday afternoon to take in their daily feed from area cornfields.
These are just a small portion of the more than 1 million cranes expected to migrate through Nebraska in the coming weeks, according to estimated counts by the Crane Trust near Wood River.
The birds winter along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico in Texas and Mexico and the Platte River basin is their spring stopover before heading to breading grounds in the Arctic, mostly in northern Canada, according to the National Audubon Society. During their stay along the Platte and its tributaries, the birds will roost at night on sandbars along both the North and South Platte rivers and flock to area cornfields to feed on leftover grain from the harvest throughout the day.
