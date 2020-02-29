The history of the bricks: How North Platte’s downtown district got its pavement

Before this week, the dirt below two blocks of downtown North Platte’s East Sixth Street hadn’t been exposed since Keith Neville ran for governor.
For the next few months, workers will be removing and resetting paving bricks laid in place between October and December 1916.
By year’s end, historic downtown — soon to be rebranded the “Canteen District” — will have seven blocks of renovated brick driving surfaces.
That will include one block redone in a 2012 pilot project — and another that will bear early 20th-century bricks installed for the first time in the 21st.
The rest of 2020 promises to be as interesting downtown as it was in 1916.
Persuading voters
As one might expect, the story of North Platte’s “bricks” starts a bit earlier.
City voters first considered downtown paving a month before North Platte learned it would be on the Lincoln Highway, the first U.S. transcontinental motor route.
But a proposed $10,000 bond issue, which shared the ballot with a $20,000 proposal for a would-be city hall, was defeated by a 367-308 vote on Aug. 19, 1913.
The idea went down better two years later.
A fresh campaign began in early 1915, with The Telegraph and the North Platte Semi-Weekly Tribune joining the 4-year-old Chamber of Commerce in support.
“Why Not Pave?” longtime Tribune editor Ira L. Bare asked in a March 16 editorial that noted the pitiful condition of Dewey Street despite loads of gravel spread over it several years earlier.
“That gravel has now practically disappeared,” he wrote, leaving early automobiles to drive over “the Platte valley soil, the bottom of which drops out during wet seasons. ...
“Practically all the lot owners on Dewey Street favor paving, and if property owners are willing to bear their proportion of the cost, certainly the citizens at large should not object to the issuance of long-term bonds for paving the intersections.”
In fact, the newspapers and chamber leaders reminded voters, they were being asked to foot only a small fraction — $16,000 this time around — of the final $107,000 cost.
Nebraska law then let the city assess most paving costs to the adjoining property owners. Only the cost to pave intersections and alleys would be shared by property owners throughout the city.
That swung enough voters in favor of paving downtown, even with two other projects — one for street lighting, the other to buy the future Cody Park — also on the ballot on Sept. 14, 1915.
All three passed by better than 2-to-1 margins, with the paving bonds winning by a vote of 553-225.
“It is a truthful maxim that a town is just what its people make it,” a jubilant Bare wrote Sept. 17. Voters “went on record as favoring a better town, a bigger town, a town possessed of more conveniences and more comforts.”
Telegraph Editor A.P. Kelly agreed, though his Sept. 23 editorial turned its gaze toward carrying out what voters wanted.
“Now that the question of paving is settled,” he wrote, “the voters should demand that they be given the very best in materials and workmanship.”
Making it last
Even before the election, city leaders thought they knew which paving surface — bricks or concrete? — made more sense.
A three-man chamber committee of City Engineer Charles J. McNamara, William H. McDonald and Henry Waltemath confirmed that feeling after touring Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings, York, Fremont, Lincoln and Omaha in early 1916.
Though concrete cost less, “the cost of repairing and the general keeping up of the pavement runs much higher than that of brick and ... in the long run the latter kind of paving is by far the cheaper,” The Telegraph wrote April 20.
Brick it would be inside Paving District No. 1, designated in a City Council ordinance passed on Dec. 21, 1915.
North Locust Street (later Jeffers), already part of the Lincoln Highway, would bear bricks from Third Street across the U.P. tracks to Ninth.
Four blocks of Dewey would be paved from Third to Front streets, with shorter brick stretches planned for East Fourth, Fifth and Sixth and North Pine (later Bailey Avenue).
The paving ordinance called for paving four blocks of Front, stretching from Vine to Chestnut streets along the U.P. tracks.
By project’s end, though, Front had the longest brick stretch of all, running nine blocks from Willow to Poplar streets.
North Platte’s U.P. depot burned down Nov. 17, 1915, two months after the election. Construction on its 1918 successor, home to the World War II Canteen, didn’t start until after the brick paving was done.
A busy 6 months
Construction got under way on July 13, 1916, with workers plowing up streets to install a 4-inch-deep concrete base while other workers built new curbs and gutters.
The council awarded the paving contract to Gerald V. Stack of Denver, who hired the Lincoln Construction Co. and W.D. Waldo to respectively provide and haul sand and gravel to cushion the bricks.
A St. Louis firm supplied those bricks — an astounding 150 million of them — with Union Pacific slashing its usual freight rates to haul them to North Platte.
Brick-laying itself began Oct. 2 on North Locust between Third and Fourth.
“The men handle the 9-pound bricks as though they were wooden blocks, and the rapidity with which they throw the bricks into place is amazing,” The Telegraph reported the next day.
In just four minutes, a single brick-setter could lay down 312 bricks in a segment four bricks wide, the Tribune wrote Oct. 6.
Asphalt was used to fill in between the bricks and hold them in place. Keeping the spreader supplied proved challenging during the three months of bricklaying, with the weather having its say as winter neared.
The designated streets west of Dewey were finished by early November, along with the key intersection at Front and Dewey (covered in the 1970s by Parkade Plaza).
In late November, workers crossed the tracks to install the concrete base on Locust between Seventh and Ninth.
All work south of the tracks was finished as November ended, and on Dec. 29, 1916 — after one more round of supply delays — the project’s last bricks were laid.
Second century
Twenty-eight blocks of bricks had been laid — three more than in Stack’s original contract — based on a Chamber of Commerce boast of North Platte’s assets in the Dec. 14 issue of The Telegraph.
That apparently didn’t count North Locust’s two-block-long U.P. crossing in those days before the first Jeffers viaduct opened in 1937. News accounts are unclear as to whether brick was used there.
Based on the paving ordinance, the brick network omitted one block included in the 2020 renovation project: East Sixth between Bailey and Chestnut.
No bricks were visible there Friday as Paulsen Inc. workers tore up its asphalt surface. The Cozad firm’s $2.81 million contract calls for it to reuse and reset the original bricks there and elsewhere.
Other parts of the original brick network have been lost to 2020 residents’ vision, if not to history.
When this year’s work is done, the renovated streets will look like the 2012 “pilot” block of East Fifth between Dewey and Bailey: modern concrete parking strips, with rebuilt curbs and sidewalks, surrounding authentic, reset bricks.
North Platte’s leaders wanted paving that would last when they chose bricks in 1916. A hundred and four years of use surely proved them correct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.