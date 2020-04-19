A challenging task awaits North Platte voters in the May 12 primary election: narrowing the field of active candidates for mayor from five to two.
To help you decide which candidate suits you best, we invite you to watch the “virtual mayoral forum” that we recorded Friday night and have attached to this story.
Our nearly hourlong event, conducted with Zoom videoconferencing technology, takes the place of a scheduled March 31 live forum that had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to our recorded forum, you’ll also find written “opening statements” from all five participants.
We want to extend grateful thank-yous to all five mayoral candidates — Andrew Lee, Brandon Kelliher, John Hales, Larry Lee Britton and Lonnie Parsons — for graciously answering our questions from their respective remote locations.
The sixth listed mayoral candidate, Dave Vigil, withdrew earlier this month due to family health issues.
We asked our participants to address the strengths and experiences they would bring to the Mayor’s Office, their vision for North Platte’s future and their views on perennial issues such as city services, economic growth, property taxes and the future of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
All five expressed, sometimes in different ways, their beliefs that the city needs to broaden its tax base and do what it takes to attract younger residents.
You’ll also hear nuances between them on how they would tackle those issues, reflecting their varying generations and years of experience of living in North Platte.
Transcripts also will appear in our upcoming Voters’ Guide, which will be published May 3.
Mayoral candidate opening statements:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.