The story of the fastest bricklayer around who helped set the original bricks in North Platte

When North Platte’s downtown paving bricks were first put in place, passersby were amazed at the speed of one bricklayer on what today is North Jeffers Street.
“Laying four rows at a time, one man who was timed crossed the 40-foot street in three and a half minutes,” The Telegraph wrote on Oct. 3, 1916.
Who was this man?
He got his proper due, thanks to his widow, back in 1973 — though her memory appears to have crossed the year with one of his other lightning-fast bricklaying projects.
Arthur Hurd, an African American from Lincoln, was known as “the fastest bricklayer in Nebraska,” North Platte historian John McNeil wrote for The Telegraph on May 23, 1973.
McNeil interviewed then-72-year-old Dollie Hurd Ross, who remarried after Hurd’s 1928 death, for one of a series of articles marking the centennial of North Platte’s incorporation as a city.
Ross remembered her first husband’s North Platte feat as taking place during the summer of 1921, though the city’s 28-block network of brick-paved streets was installed from October to December 1916.
She spoke about Arthur Hurd’s role, McNeil wrote, “to help save the bricks” — a goal reached when North Platte’s 1970s downtown “urban renewal” projects mostly left the brick-street network alone.
“Hurd was not a tall man,” he wrote, “but he was well-built, with muscular arms and shoulders, and he had a proud tilt to his head.”
Born in Louisiana in the 1870s, Hurd moved with his parents to Nebraska City. He later got a job with Lincoln’s Abel & Roberts Asphalt and Brick Paving Co., the ancestor of today’s NEBCO Inc.
“Being the fastest bricklayer in the state meant so much to Arthur Hurd,” McNeil wrote, “that during the bricklaying season he changed his diet.
“Kneeling down and bending over to lay brick paving is hard work on a full stomach, so Arthur ate his big meal in the evenings. For breakfast he had only toast and a small bowl of cereal, and for lunch one sandwich and a hard-boiled egg.”
He laid as much as one full block of bricks per 12-hour day in North Platte, for which he got $10 a day, Ross told McNeil.
“Hurd would lay five rows of brick, (and) then a relief man would lay one row while Arthur rested his knees and back,” the historian wrote.
“Ten men, five on each side, carried the bricks in tongs, five bricks to a tong, and piled them on either side of Hurd, who then laid them in the street.”
Hurd liked North Platte well enough to stick around for several years after his downtown bricklaying feats, based on McNeil’s 1973 article and an April 12, 1928, piece in the Evening Telegraph.
The latter story was his obituary.
He had died April 7 “at a local hospital after receiving serious injuries Saturday afternoon while assisting in the unloading of a carload of automobiles at the freight house,” it said. “He died at the age of fifty-five years.”
Ross told McNeil in 1973 that Hurd was part of a crew that “worked at other things” during the winters.
He had “worked for John Franklin on the pavement gang” for 18 years before starting work for Higgins Chevrolet Co. three months before his death, the obituary said.
His widow said Hurd was working in the car dealer’s garage “when a car fell off a hoist, crushing him beneath it,” McNeil wrote.
Hurd’s body was sent back to Lincoln to be buried. Dollie Hurd, meanwhile, moved to California and then Leavenworth, Kansas, where she met and married Bill Ross.
She later returned with Ross to North Platte, where she told her first husband’s story. “Her hair is white now and her hands shake when she signs her name,” McNeil wrote. “But those black eyes glisten, and her laugh makes you glad all over.”
And she made sure people knew who it was who fascinated the town with his bricklaying speed all those decades ago.
