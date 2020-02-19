The view from the pit: Volunteer musicians provide the backdrop for Playhouse performances

The orchestra came out of the pit and into the light, even though it was just for rehearsal.
Volunteer musicians in North Platte have provided live music for the musical productions at the North Platte Community Playhouse for many years. Hidden underneath the stage in the “orchestra pit,” they’re seldom seen. Only the beautiful sounds escape and not only provide the actors and singers support, but also enhance the performances for the audience.
The musical “Matilda” will be performed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the final weekend. On Tuesday, the orchestra moved into the seats for one rehearsal.
Director Scott Carlson said he likes to do that because otherwise orchestra members don’t ever have the chance to see the play.
Sue McKain, music director, is very proud of the musicians and the effort they put forth.
“These guys are awesome,” McKain said. “They can make or break a show and I have nothing but praise for these guys. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them and more. All I have to do is wave my arms and out comes the music. It’s really fun for me.”
McKain is a retired music teacher and said she has been involved in the Playhouse productions since she worked with Carlson on “Mary Poppins.”
“It’s really easy when you have musicians of this caliber,” McKain said. “They’re so professional and they give up their time. Not only do they come to the rehearsals, but they spend a lot of their own time practicing their parts.”
Guitarist Bob Clang has performed with the orchestra a few times at the Playhouse.
“This is my third play in ‘the grand old lady’ in the last five years,” Clang said. “The music takes me out of my comfort zone. It’s a privilege to play with these musicians.”
He said the experience is different from what he is used to and he has had to learn to watch the director.
“You play when she tells you to play,” said the 50-year veteran of the guitar.
Micah Anderson, a first-timer at the Playhouse, is playing the bass guitar for the production of “Matilda,” though the instrument he’s played the most in his life has been the tuba.
“It’s quite the honor and it was a last-minute notice that I agreed to,” Anderson said. “It was a bit of a learning curve, but it’s been a blast.”
He said he learned to read music early on, so most of the time he is comfortable with following the script.
“Music is something that speaks to my soul, and it just allows me to just kind of let loose of the day-to-day grind and stresses of life and just relax and have a lot of fun,” Anderson said.
A familiar face in the orchestra pit is Virgil French, who was the high school music director for many years and has been involved with the Playhouse productions since 1971.
“You know, in the pit they treat us a lot like mushrooms,” French said with a twinkle in his eye and a sly grin. “They keep us in the dark and cover us with manure.”
French, who said he has performed in all but five of the Playhouse productions, is performing on two instruments for “Matilda”: the bass clarinet and the clarinet.
“I just love it, it’s a real challenge,” French said. “I love the idea that we can give amateurs the chance to sing with live music. Oftentimes they don’t.”
Many community theaters use canned music these days, he said, and North Platte is privileged to be able to offer a live orchestra for its productions.
One of the biggest challenges of live theater for musicians is that things don’t always go as planned, McKain said.
“You never know what’s going to happen, and all I have to do is tell them a measure number and they’re there without missing a beat,” McKain said. “It’s a super talented group.”
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a final performance at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Orchestra members are Anita Lehman, keyboard I; Karen Marsh, keyboard II; Lane Swedberg, trumpet I; Parker Tonkinson, trumpet 2; Bryce Grothman, trumpet 2; Gregg Todd, percussion; Dylan Rogge, trombone; Sheila Slack, French horn; Deanna Estrada, flute/clarinet/saxophone; Virgil French, clarinet/bass clarinet; Bob Clang, guitar; Robert Martinson II, cello; Micah Anderson, bass guitar.
