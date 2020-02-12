IMPERIAL — Prosecutors dropped two felony counts Tuesday against a 43-year Enders man, one of three individuals who had been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Imperial woman in November.
Russell T. Mann had been charged with two counts of being an accessory to kidnapping in the Annika Swanson murder case.
Both charges were dismissed without prejudice, according to court documents filed by Michael B. Guinan, the special deputy Chase County attorney in the case. That means that prosecutors could refile the charges against Mann later.
District Judge David W. Urbom accepted the prosecution’s motion.
The two individuals who remain charged in Swanson’s death — Kevin S. German, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Keonna N. Carter, 22, of Taylorsville, Utah — both pleaded not guilty last month to first-degree murder and kidnapping.
German has an additional felony kidnapping charge. He is accused of holding a second woman captive for three days in connection to the case.
According to court documents, Mann allowed his house to be used to hold the two women.
The next hearings for German and Carter have not been scheduled.
Authorities found Swanson’s body Nov. 24 at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial.
She was last seen at a Wauneta business where she worked. Her father reported her missing on Nov. 21.
German and Carter were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado, in the final week of November. They waived extradition to Nebraska during early December hearings in Larimer County Court in Fort Collins.
