Transported to new worlds: Cast of ‘Matilda’ reads to area children

Mrs. Phelps (Jess Bertschinger), librarian in Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical,” reads the book “No Pirates Allowed” for children Saturday at a special “Matilda’s Storytime Pizza Hour” in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts. “Matilda,” the current North Platte Community Playhouse production, continues with performances in the Fox Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 23 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students in advance or $20 and $12 at the door. To buy tickets online, click “Get Tickets” at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com/live.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Mrs. Phelps (Jess Bertschinger), librarian in Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical,” reads the book “No Pirates Allowed” for children Saturday at a special “Matilda’s Storytime Pizza Hour” in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts. “Matilda,” the current North Platte Community Playhouse production, continues with performances in the Fox Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 23 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students in advance or $20 and $12 at the door. To buy tickets online, click “Get Tickets” at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com/live.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.