Mrs. Phelps (Jess Bertschinger), librarian in Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical,” reads the book “No Pirates Allowed” for children Saturday at a special “Matilda’s Storytime Pizza Hour” in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts. “Matilda,” the current North Platte Community Playhouse production, continues with performances in the Fox Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 23 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students in advance or $20 and $12 at the door. To buy tickets online, click “Get Tickets” at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com/live.
Transported to new worlds: Cast of ‘Matilda’ reads to area children
