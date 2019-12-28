Although snowfall did not reach the numbers forecast for Saturday, the National Weather Service office in North Platte is still cautioning travelers over the next couple of days.
As of 9:11 p.m. Saturday in the North Platte area, snowfall from U.S. Highway 83 and east was 1.5 inches, with 0.64 of an inch of precipitation from the mix of snow and rain that fell overnight and through Saturday. Farther west and north, snowfall was estimated to be about 1-2 inches.
“We did not get as much in terms of last night,” NWS meteorologist Ed Townsend said Saturday afternoon. “A great contribution was more of the mix we saw with rain and freezing rain during the evening.”
He said that mix affected the anticipated snow amounts.
The storm was headed for eastern Nebraska and Iowa Saturday night, he said. The system will move into Minnesota and the upper Midwest by Sunday night.
“Right now, the big thing is snow amounts have been lowered across southwest Nebraska,” Townsend said. “It looks like it’s pretty much on track across the north.”
Townsend said North Platte could expect 3-4 inches total for Saturday and Sunday. He said wind will be a factor through Sunday.
“Starting (Saturday) night, strong winds will be developing,” Townsend said. “Winds will be peaking with the highest winds expected Sunday with gusts at 45 mph or greater.”
Travel to northern Nebraska will be more of an issue because snow amounts will be higher, Townsend said.
“Conditions across southwestern Nebraska could still be hazardous,” Townsend said. “Even though we’ve seen a rain-snow mix, temperatures could go below freezing (Saturday night), so a lot of wet surfaces could be freezing. When that happens you can probably see some slippery and hazardous travel conditions.”
Townsend cautioned travelers to check Nebraska 511 for road conditions before venturing out.
On Monday, he said, windy conditions could bring about low visibility with blowing and drifting snow.
