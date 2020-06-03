‘Trial by fire’: FNBO Nationals prepare for return of season with young team

Andy Butler, the coach of the North Platte FNBO Nationals, knows his team is young. He said there were only two guys returning to the team this year who had played on the seniors team last year: Gus Kreber and Carter Johnson.
The rest had either played at the juniors level or didn’t play American Legion ball. Now that the team can begin practicing, Butler got to see the talent he was going to coach this summer for the first time.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a trial by fire just because we have (some kids) who weren’t on the senior team last year,” Butler said. “(Kreber and Johnson) are two high character kids who do those things the right way and really put in a ton into this baseball program.”
The FNBO Nationals held tryouts on Monday and Tuesday for the upcoming season. Now that the roster is set, they will start preparing for the season opener against Alliance on June 18.
“It’s been good to see the guys compete,” Butler said. “Monday was kind of a day where we just got our feet underneath ourselves, worked our arms and took ground balls and fly balls for the first time in a while. Tuesday, we focused on playing the actual game of baseball.”
Butler said there wasn’t a lot of rust on the players during the team’s first practices, and that everyone came out to the tryouts ready to go.
“It’s been some of the best high school infield and outfield we’ve seen, especially for only having two and a half practices,” Butler said.
Kreber and Johnson bring leadership and seniors experience to the team. Kreber is a catcher and third baseman who can also pitch if need be. Johnson is what Butler described as a utility infielder. Butler said when he coached Johnson on the juniors team in 2017, he was mainly a second baseman who was transitioning to be a shortstop.
Will Coe and Cole Wright also drew praise from Butler as two high-production guys on the mound last year that could see the same level of success this season. Even with the talent his team has, Butler said there’s a difference between going up against players that are the same age and players who are older.
“There is a little bit of a jump between juniors and seniors just with maturity,” Butler said. “It’s different being 15 or 16 playing an 18 year old who was supposed to play college baseball last year. Legion baseball is unique in that aspect where you’ll face kids who have an offseason where they were practicing baseball with other college athletes.”
Butler said he liked seeing how well the players had communicated the first day and how they helped each other ease into playing baseball again. When one player made a mistake, they didn’t let it carry over to the next attempt. He also liked seeing how they handled the first practices like they would any other.
“You can just tell they’re relaxed,” Butler said. “It was a normal night at the baseball field. That was something we knew would happen, but we weren’t quite sure to the extent would the focus not quite be there because they hadn’t seen each other in a while.”
