A dog that survived more than 15 stab wounds and the ensuing two-hour surgery has been named in honor of a law enforcement agency that helped rescue it.
The dog, which is recovering at the Red Willow Animal Clinic, is now known as Trooper.
The Nebraska State Patrol shared photos on its Facebook page of two troopers visiting the dog and a pit bull companion earlier this week. Both dogs were rescued in an animal abuse case in Red Willow County last week.
The 10-day waiting period for the two dogs expires this weekend and both will be eligible for adoption after that, according to the Facebook post.
The adoption process for both animals will run through the McCook Humane Society.
A 29-year-old Belden man is charged with a pair of felonies in Red Willow County in connection with the abuse of the two dogs. He was charged with intentional cruelty to an animal and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.