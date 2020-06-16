Troopers seize five pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

A 40-year-old Buffalo, New York, woman was arrested Monday afternoon after Nebraska State Troopers seized approximately five pounds of cocaine in her vehicle following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington.
According to a NSP media release, a state trooper stopped an eastbound Buick Enclave for speeding at mile marker 243 in Dawson County at approximately 1:10 p.m. Monday.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers found the cocaine hidden inside a backpack, which was stored inside a suitcase in the cargo area of the vehicle.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
The woman was transported to the Dawson County Detention Center.
