Trucking Association, State Patrol provide truckers with protection supplies for COVID-19

Barb Aude, director of training and safety service for the Nebraska Trucking Association, hands a package of lunch items and personal hygiene supplies to an Oregon trucker Wednesday at the Interstate 80 weigh stations east of North Platte. Members of the state association distributed about 400 packages over the lunch hour to truckers who have few chances to eat comfortably or protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus while they haul needed supplies across the nation.