Trucking Association, State Patrol provide truckers with protection supplies for COVID-19

For many over-the-road truckers, Kent Grisham says, down time during the COVID-19 pandemic amounts to quick bathroom and shower stops with few eating options.
Hand sanitizer, masks and gloves are even harder to come by — a problem Nebraska Trucking Association leaders and state troopers addressed in a small way Wednesday in North Platte.
Grisham, the trucking group’s president and chief executive officer, helped colleagues and the Nebraska State Patrol hand out some 400 packages of lunch and hygiene items to truckers stopped at the Interstate 80 weigh stations near Newberry Access.
It’s the trucking group’s fourth “#thankatrucker” event in the past two weeks, after stops in Grand Island, Omaha and Lincoln, Grisham said.
Those first three events, he said, featured free lunches courtesy of Nebraska’s Bosselman, Sapp Bros. and Shoemaker truck stops.
But North Platte’s event was able to offer protective supplies as well, thanks to members of the statewide GROW Nebraska nonprofit group.
“What we had been hearing, both directly from drivers and from troopers who were in contact with drivers, was that they needed basic supplies,” Grisham said.
GROW Nebraska members put together a couple of cases’ worth of hand sanitizer and found volunteers to make masks — some of them large enough to fit over a man’s beard.
Grisham said the packages handed out Wednesday also included gloves and pens for signing paperwork, as well as prepackaged salads, oranges and “snack packs” obtained with help from North Platte retailers.
Topping it all off was a thank-you note full of good wishes the trucking association has received for truckers on its Facebook page and website.
Funds needed to finish off the packages came from donations “and just people who want to show their support to the truck drivers for what they’re doing in keeping things rolling,” Grisham said.
Sponsors of his association’s planned events this spring and summer — now canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — also agreed to let their sponsorship payments be redirected to events like Wednesday’s, he added.
With restaurants at truck stops shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Grisham said, truckers are having a difficult time accessing even fast food on the road.
“The drive-through window service that we all take for granted generally does not allow for walkups and certainly doesn’t allow an 18-wheeler to drive up,” he said.
Some other fast-food customers have helped them, he added, by volunteering to place truckers’ orders at the window as well as their own.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation also helped by reopening I-80 rest areas initially closed by the outbreak, Grisham said.
Even so, “the drivers aren’t really able to take any kind of break out of their truck.”
The trucking association plans to hold another free lunch event soon in northeast Nebraska, hopefully with more hygiene supplies through GROW Nebraska, Grisham said.
He hopes Nebraskans will remember “that if (something’s) on the shelves of their store, or if it’s going to get back on the shelves of your store, it came from a truck.”
Half of all Nebraska towns depend entirely on trucks for food and supplies, he added. “If the trucks stop, half of our communities literally get nothing.”
