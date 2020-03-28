HOLDREGE — Additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Buffalo and Kearney counties, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Friday.
Those new cases include a Kearney County man in his 20s who is currently self isolating, a Buffalo County woman in her 80s and a Buffalo County man in his 90s, who are both currently hospitalized.
The health department said in a press release, that it is conducting contact investigations “to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
The positive test total in Nebraska rose to 108 Saturday, with 52 of those in Douglas County and 11 in Sarpy County, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Lincoln County has three confirmed cases.
