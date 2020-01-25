Two local school district employees — Brandy Buscher from North Platte and Becky Simants from Brady — have been nominated for the national LifeChanger of the Year award for their efforts in making a difference in students’ lives.
It has been well documented the impact Buscher has made in the North Platte Public School system including the high school food pantry.
Buscher is the district’s director of student services, and she has been nominated by the I Love Public Schools organization for her impact on the culture of the schools and the community.
“As director of student services, Mrs. Buscher demonstrates the ability to lead and support the staff, parents and students of the North Platte Public School District,” NPPS Superintendent Ron Hanson said in a press release. “Brandy embraces the conviction that all children can succeed by creating schools that are safe, caring and supportive.”
Simants is the K-6 guidance counselor and Title 1 teacher at Brady Public Schools. She has been employed in the district for 22 years. She initially joined the staff as a K-12 special education teacher and later was the K-12 counselor.
She has served on several committees in the district, the latest being the school improvement committee and student assistance teams. She also serves as the coordinator of activities for high-ability learners.
“Mrs. Simants is an asset to students in the classroom,” her colleague Stephanie Wolf wrote in a nomination letter.
“She is helpful, not only in resolving conflict with the skills she gained from her counseling degree, but with making sure all students are achieving at their highest levels.
“She has the uncanny ability to reach all students, even those who seem like they cannot be reached,” Wolf wrote. “Mrs. Simants believes all students are capable of great things and expects them to perform as such. She pushes students in a firm but loving way.”
Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
For 2019-2020, there will be 17 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards: one national grand prize winner, four grand prize finalists, 10 LifeChanger Award winners, one Spirit Award winner and one Spotlight Award winner.
Winners will be announced this spring. Each winner will receive a cash award that is split between the individual winner and their school. The national Grand Prize award is $10,000.
Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies at their schools. The top five winners will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Winners will be chosen by a selection committee composed of former winners and education professionals.
To view the complete nominations of both Simants and Buscher, visit lifechangeroftheyear.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.