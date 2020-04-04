LINCOLN – Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Saturday, the state agency said.
The Douglas County residents, a man and a woman in their 70s, became the seventh and eighth people in Nebraska to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in several areas of the state. Community transmission is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures until May 11.
