West Central District Health Department has identified two new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to three confirmed positive cases in Lincoln County. The cases do not indicate community-spread at this time, according to a press release.
The first case is a woman in her 40s who had been traveling in Colorado when she became ill. She is currently self-isolating at home.
The other Lincoln County case is a male in his 20s that was in close contact with an individual who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
West Central District Health Department has begun the contact investigation to determine those that may have been exposed, the release said.
“Our focus right now is to complete the contact investigations and to protect the health of the community,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD. “We want to continue to remind everyone that the best way to stop the spread of this virus is to stay at home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 infection.”
Public health officials are reminding people that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.