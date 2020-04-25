The West Central District Health Department has two new cases of COVID-19 from Lincoln County, according to a press release. One is a woman in her 50s, and the other is a man in his 50s. Both individuals are self-isolating at home.
To date, the health district has tested 519 individuals in Lincoln County for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Of the 519 tested, 20 have been positive. Five are travel-related, four are community spread, nine are due to close contact, and two are under investigation. Sixteen of these cases have recovered, two are self-isolating, one is in the hospital, and one person has died. All 20 cases are within Lincoln County. Stay informed of new cases by visiting our website at https://wcdhd.org/ (information will be updated daily 5:45 PM).
In an effort to increase testing within the district, the National Guard assisted by WCDHD will collect 50 more samples next week. The testing will be prioritized according to individuals who are symptomatic and those in high-risk settings. If you are experiencing signs and symptoms or are within a high risk setting, contact the health department to schedule testing.
