The West Central District Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the district’s total to 51, according to its COVID-19 Dashboard.
In the district, there have been 50 cases ID’d in Lincoln County, with one in Thomas County. As of Friday, 44 people who tested positive had recovered and two had died. Four people are self-isolating and one person is hospitalized.
