Two women win prizes in annual Shop Small North Platte Passport program

Two women split more than $2,200 worth of prizes Tuesday night to wrap up North Platte’s second annual Shop Small North Platte Passport program.
Grand prize winner Abbi Allberry and runner-up Alice Olson were among 350 shoppers who turned in finished passports after Small Business Saturday, said Cassie Condon, vice president of economic development for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Mayor Dwight Livingston drew both women’s names from a basket of completed passports at the start of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Allberry won gift cards from local businesses worth $1,435, while Olson will receive $675 in gift cards. Each will receive a free oil change from Lohman’s and a gift basket from Studio 54.
Forty-two North Platte businesses took part in the 2019 passport program, four more than last year. A completed passport represents stops at eight stores, but one entrant logged 32 stops, Condon said.
