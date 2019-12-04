Two women win prizes in annual Shop Small North Platte Passport program

North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston draws the winner of last weekend’s second annual Shop Small North Platte Passport grand prize at the start of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Holding the basket is Cassie Condon, vice president of economic development for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Two women split more than $2,200 worth of prizes Tuesday night to wrap up North Platte’s second annual Shop Small North Platte Passport program.

Grand prize winner Abbi Allberry and runner-up Alice Olson were among 350 shoppers who turned in finished passports after Small Business Saturday, said Cassie Condon, vice president of economic development for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Mayor Dwight Livingston drew both women’s names from a basket of completed passports at the start of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Allberry won gift cards from local businesses worth $1,435, while Olson will receive $675 in gift cards. Each will receive a free oil change from Lohman’s and a gift basket from Studio 54.

Forty-two North Platte businesses took part in the 2019 passport program, four more than last year. A completed passport represents stops at eight stores, but one entrant logged 32 stops, Condon said.

