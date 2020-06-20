UFC champion Justin Gaethje to be at Alive Outside

Justin Gaethje, the current interim lightweight champion in the UFC, will be at a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Alive Outside, at 601 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte.
Gaethje’s appearance will also mark the launch of Prairie Fire Strength — a strength plate company that he will run along with Alive Outside co-owners Drew Holm and Zac Bryant.
The weights will be available for purchase at Alive Outside, as well.
North Platte native Luke Cadillo is one of the trainers for Gaethje, who is coming off of a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson in UFC 249 on May 9 to take the interim lightweight title.
He is expected to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout in September.
Gaethje holds a 22-2 record in his MMA career overall and has won five of his seven matchups in the UFC.
The Safford, Arizona, native was a NCAA All-American as a wrestler at the University of Northern Colorado.
He became a professional fighter in 2011 and joined the World Series of Fighting in 2013 where he became the lightweight champion.
Gaethje defended his belt five times before he left for the UFC in 2017.
