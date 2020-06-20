UFC champion Justin Gaethje to be at Alive Outside

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS... SOUTHEASTERN KEITH AND SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT/330 PM MDT/... AT 351 PM CDT/251 PM MDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF ELSIE, OR 22 MILES EAST OF GRANT, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WALLACE AND DICKENS. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA.