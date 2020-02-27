The full Legislature will hear a bill imposing a continuing education requirement for city, village and county treasurers.
Legislative Bill 781, introduced by state Sen. John Stinner of Gering, was one of 25 “speaker priority bills” named this week by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk.
It would address one of the issues that emerged last year when Lincoln County commissioners removed elected County Treasurer Lorie Koertner amid chronic shortfalls in forwarded property tax payments to some local governments.
Koertner, also a former Webster County treasurer, said during a July 15 County Board hearing that she had never taken advantage of classes for new treasurers offered by the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
Stinner introduced LB 781 at the request of State Auditor Charlie Janssen, whose office conducted an “attestation” of the treasurer’s office after Koertner’s initial removal in May.
Janssen’s legislative liaison, former Sen. Russ Karpisek of Wilber, said in January that “there’s numerous situations we’ve had” statewide that continuing education for treasurers might have helped to prevent.
LB 781 would require city, village and county treasurers to annually complete a continuing education course approved by Janssen’s office.
Treasurers also would have to submit proof of completion to the auditor’s office. The necessary courses likely would be offered by NACO and the League of Nebraska Municipalities.
If the course wasn’t completed, Janssen’s office would have to report the failure to the state Attorney General’s Office, the local county attorney and the municipality or county.
The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee unanimously advanced LB 781 to the floor earlier this month.
Scheer’s list of speaker priority bills also includes three measures awaiting first-round debate and introduced by west central Nebraska senators:
» LB 803, by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes, which would create a promotional “checkoff” program for “pulse crops” such as field peas, lentils, chickpeas, fava beans and lupine.
» LB 1130, by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, which would make technical changes to state laws governing “mutual finance agreements” like those between rural fire districts.
» LB 1166, by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, which would change minimum enrollment standards for small rural school districts that are the only district in their county.
In other Unicameral action, senators Wednesday gave 42-0 first-round approval to a Brewer measure enabling “resilience training” for first responders to prevent or mitigate cases of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Omaha firefighters union president, made LB 963 his priority bill.
