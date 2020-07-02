The two subjects Nebraska needs its lawmakers to settle most — property tax relief and state business incentives — remain far from settled as the Legislature nears the restart of its suspended 2020 session.
They may not be settled when the session finally adjourns in August, Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said during a Platte Institute Zoom webinar Wednesday with Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers of rural Lincoln.
“I don’t think that there are 33 votes” from the 49 senators to break a filibuster, Scheer said. “I don’t believe there are 33 for an incentive bill at this point in time.”
He and Hilgers said they’ve been part of a group of 10 senators working to break the stalemate.
Like most conflicts, Scheer said, the solution “has to be somewhat of a combination of something that everyone will get something out of and we’ll be able to afford.
“Will that happen? That’s the $64,000 question.”
Senators will reconvene July 20 with 17 days left in their 60-day session, which broke off in March as the COVID-19 pandemic set in. They’re now set to adjourn Aug. 13.
Scheer said he’s determined to give 15 “priority bills” not yet on the floor their chance for debate — if committees quickly advance them — when they reconvene.
“The prioritized bills, to me, are still my priority,” he said. “My intent is still to get every bill that is prioritized and out of committee their time on the floor.”
That’s good news for such lawmakers as North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, whose “microTIF” proposal (Legislative Bill 1021) has yet to advance from the Urban Affairs Committee.
LB 1021 would enable TIF-like property tax refunds for individual property owners who repair, rehabilitate or replace aged homes or business buildings in “substandard and blighted” areas.
Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s priority measure, a constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 300CA) to replace all state taxes with a consumption tax, also remains in committee.
Bills prioritized by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes (LB 931) and Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams (LB 808) were moving through floor votes when senators went home. Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s priority bill (LB 582) was signed into law in February.
Groene, chairman of the Education Committee, will also be engaged in the battle to enact the latest property tax relief measure (LB 1106) he co-authored with Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the Revenue Committee chair.
Their plan’s latest version still includes Groene’s proposal to fuel rural tax relief by revamping state school aid, including a restoration of per-student “foundation aid” for the first time in 30 years.
But the two committee leaders face strong opposition from Nebraska’s school districts, and the state revenue surpluses they were counting on to finance it have eroded as COVID-19 cut into sales-tax collections.
Scheer and Hilgers said lawmakers will know better how much money they can expect to work with after the state’s Economic Forecasting Advisory Board meets July 23.
That will impact not only the tax-relief debate but the 2020-21 state budget bills not yet passed when the session was suspended. Wednesday was the first day of the state’s new fiscal year.
Rural senators have vowed to block passage of the ImagiNE Nebraska Act tax-incentive bill (LB 720) if the Legislature doesn’t enact significant property tax relief this year. The current Nebraska Advantage Act incentive law expires at year’s end.
If it isn’t replaced, “it’s not going to be positive” for Nebraska’s economic development prospects, Scheer said. But “my concern is that we need to do something with property taxes, and I would like to see that done first.”
He and Hilgers said they agree it shouldn’t take tax breaks to persuade businesses to come to or stay in Nebraska. “But the reality is (that) every other state, the other 49 states, all have some type of incentives,” Scheer said.
Among other subjects covered by the two Unicameral leaders:
» Those who observe the lawmakers’ State Capitol chamber via video will notice a variety of precautions to limit the possible spread of COVID-19 among them and their aides.
But Scheer said the Capitol and senators’ offices will remain accessible to the public so Nebraskans — long called the “second house” in the only state with a one-house Legislature — can visit with their lawmakers as needed.
» The speaker reiterated that major amendments to bills already before the Legislature aren’t possible under Unicameral rules unless they’ve had public hearings.
Attempts to add a current bill into another on the same subject would meet that standard, or a committee could hold a separate public hearing, Scheer said. A hearing room with appropriate social distancing will be available if that’s needed.
The Platte Institute plans an upcoming series of “town hall” webinars, including one July 13 focused on western Nebraska.
It also will offer additional “back-in-session” webinars July 8 with Linehan and July 15 with Gering Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
To sign up for webinars, visit platteinstitute.events.
