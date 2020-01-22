The newly introduced proposal to provide property tax relief through greater state school aid leads the list of legislative public hearings Nebraskans may view via livestream today and Thursday.
Legislative Bill 974, introduced by six Revenue Committee members including state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, begins at 1:30 p.m. CT in Room 1524 of the State Capitol in Lincoln.
LB 974 would use state revenues expected to surpass recent projections to restore per-student “foundation aid” for Nebraska school districts, among other provisions.
In other livestreamed hearings of note involving west central Nebraska state senators today and Thursday (all starting times are 1:30 p.m. CT):
» The Judiciary Committee today will meet in Room 1113 to hear LB 823, introduced by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer. It would require special elections in affected counties to allow eminent domain to be used for public power projects getting the majority of their funding from out-of-state groups.
» Venango Sen. Dan Hughes’ LB 802 will be heard today in Room 1525 before the Natural Resources Committee, which he chairs. It would state that the right to use groundwater is “inseparable” from owning the land above it.
» Another Hughes bill (LB 899), which would let public power districts sell biofuels and their byproducts, will be heard by the Natural Resources Committee Thursday.
Anyone who attends a committee hearing in person in the State Capitol may testify on a bill by filling out the sign-in sheet at the witness table.
To submit written testimony on a bill, address it to the office of the senator who chairs the committee and ensure that it arrives before the hearing, according to the Legislature’s website.
Names of the Legislature’s standing committees and their chairs may be found by clicking “Committees” on the left-hand side of the Unicameral homepage.
