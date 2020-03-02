Locating industries near railroad lines — the better to easily unload supplies and load finished products — has been a natural move almost everywhere trains run.
Everywhere, that is, except in the orbit of the world’s largest railroad yard.
That may finally be about to change in Lincoln County, where North Platte-area business leaders have opened talks with the Union Pacific Railroad about finding a place to develop a “rail park.”
It’s too early to even guess where such a rail-connected industrial park might go, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp.
About all that can be said, he said, is the obvious: It can’t be at or right next to Bailey Yard, the reason there hasn’t been such an industrial area before now.
“What we’re working on right now is smaller than what we usually think of as a rail park. It won’t be like Bailey Yard,” Person said.
“But I’m encouraged by a little bit of progress that we’ve had, and the cooperation (with Union Pacific) has been very good.”
While U.P. would not develop the rail park, its leaders are helping Lincoln County business leaders “explore potential locations suitable for an industrial park,” said railroad spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza.
At least unofficially, Person said, the absence of a rail park near North Platte or even in Lincoln County has been the tradeoff for hosting the 50-year linchpin of U.P.’s 32,340-mile system.
Bailey Yard’s roots go back to 1948, when the railroad opened its first “retarder yard” on the city’s west edge.
Retired U.P. President and North Platte native William M. Jeffers, then still on the railroad’s board, helped steer that initial investment to his hometown.
Bailey Yard as North Platte knows it took more or less its present form in 1968, though it continued to grow and evolve through the 1970s.
Person, who became the North Platte chamber’s chief executive in 2015, said U.P. long feared a local rail park wouldn’t mesh well with Bailey’s structure and mission.
It wasn’t a deal-breaker, but “I think it was a (U.P.) philosophy that existed that not many people knew about,” he said.
The railroad has shown more openness under its current rail-traffic model to locating a rail park somewhere in the county, Person said.
U.P.’s Precision Scheduled Railroading concept, unveiled in 2018, stresses “on-time delivery” and fewer “unit trains” — like Powder River Basin coal trains to and from Wyoming — passing through Bailey.
PSR was followed by the loss of some 250 jobs at the North Platte yard, based on local estimates, as the railroad has shed jobs systemwide and shut down some smaller hump yards.
Developing a rail park at last, said Person and other chamber leaders, would promote a non-railroad industrial job base to help cushion the local economy whenever Bailey’s employment dips.
Person said local business leaders are seeking “to get some agreements in place” in order to move toward design of a Lincoln County rail park.
But “it’s still going to take months down the road to get all this in place,” he said.
