When the Legislature comes back next month for one more debate about property tax relief, Nebraska’s school districts will know how much state aid they’ll get next year if nothing changes.
Forty west central Nebraska districts would share 4% more total school aid in 2020-21, though North Platte Public Schools would get 2.8% less in aid than they have this fiscal year.
The Nebraska Department of Education certified next school year’s aid totals April 23, a date by which state senators had expected to accept or reject a tax-relief plan and go home for the year.
Senators set that date in a bill passed in February (Legislative Bill 880), intending to debate the latest version of a property tax relief and school-aid plan (LB 1106) in March and early April.
Instead, they were forced to suspend the 2020 Unicameral session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers last met March 23-25 to pass emergency spending to cope with the worldwide outbreak.
Unless coronavirus cases spike and again force tough “directed health measures,” Speaker Jim Scheer expects to call the Legislature back into session July 20, with 17 legislative days to go.
April’s school aid totals could be revised if senators pass some form of LB 1106 — co-sponsored by Education Committee Chairman Mike Groene of North Platte — or any bill altering the aid formula.
Whether they will depends on ongoing urban-rural struggles but also fallout from the pandemic, which has chopped multimillion-dollar revenue surpluses on which LB 1106’s backers have counted.
State aid and property taxes — in either order — account for most of the income in Nebraska’s schools, which also tend to claim the majority of their patrons’ total property tax bills.
If senators go home without changing the aid formula, west central Nebraska’s 2020-21 aid picture looks like this:
» Aid for the region’s 40 districts would total $50.3 million, the highest figure since they split $53.4 million in 2014-15. Total aid had slumped to $40.4 million just two years ago.
» Next year’s 4% growth in regional aid would run counter to a 1.2% decline in school aid statewide. Nebraska’s K-12 schools would divide $1.053 billion next year, down from $1.065 billion this year.
» Eleven of the 40 districts would receive “equalization aid,” which goes to districts with more educational “needs” — usually driven by their totals of poor and minority students — than financial “resources” as judged by the aid formula.
» Lexington once more would lead the region in total 2020-21 aid, with all but about $400,000 of its $21.5 million coming from equalization aid.
» North Platte’s 2020-21 aid would total just under $9.5 million, continuing a trend of falling between $9 million and $11 million most years. The district would get $8.9 million in equalization aid.
» Twenty-two west central Nebraska districts would receive “net option funding,” meaning they have more students transferring in from other districts than students who leave.
Arthur County, Cody-Kilgore, Gothenburg, McCook, Medicine Valley and Overton would receive both equalization aid and net option funding in 2020-21. North Platte gets no net option funding.
» Thirteen regional districts, most of them rural, would get only the 2.3% rebate on their patrons’ state income tax bills that go to all K-12 schools.
McPherson County would get only $5,061 in aid next school year, and Hayes Center would receive just $9,017.
LB 1106’s revisions to the aid formula, mainly authored by Groene, would restore per-student “foundation aid” for the first time since the basis of the current formula was adopted in 1990.
To view your district’s 2020-21 aid totals, visit sfos.education.ne.gov/forms/formshome. Past years’ totals may be found at fos.education.ne.gov/fos/ASPX/Search.aspx?id=9.
