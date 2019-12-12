LINCOLN — USDA Rural Development Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser announced Wednesday that nearly $925,000 will be utilized for energy efficiencies and renewable energy that will help 14 ag producers and rural-based businesses.
West central Nebraska recipients are:
» American Shizuki Corp. of Ogallala will receive $381,750 to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, light-emitting diode lighting systems, and electrical transformers. This project will realize $21,685 per year in savings and will replace 255,606 kWh of electricity per year (48%), which is enough electricity to power 23 homes, according to a press release from Elmshaeuser’s office.
» Paul Schuster of Oconto will receive $18,522 for the purchase and installation of a center pivot irrigation system. This project will realize $3,429 per year in savings and will save 16,163 kWh of electricity per year (43%), which is enough electricity to power one home.
Recipients in other parts of the state are:
» Abels Farms Inc. of Amherst: $24,413.
» Braun’s IGA Inc. of Atkinson: $2,421.
» Dougherty-Ruther Farms, LLC, of Page: $27,576.
» E Energy Adams, LLC, of Adams: $250,000.
» Geneva Offices, LLC, of Geneva: $4,281.
» H Corp. of Page: $31,777.
» Robert Ickes of Page: $3,747.
» Malco Products, SBC, Inc. of De Witt: $49,941.
» PMC Farms, LLC, of Osceola: $11,361.
» Riverpoint Properties, LLC of Norfolk: $39,939.
» Sequoia Wealth Partners, LLC, of Columbus: $29,212.
» Skytown Properties, LLC, of Norfolk: $49,675.
Elmshaeuser’s announcement was in coordination with U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary of Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy’s announcement that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $237 million to help farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy costs. The department is providing 640 awards to applicants in all 50 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the Western Pacific. USDA is providing the funding through the Rural Energy for America Program.
