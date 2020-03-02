von Kampen: Like visiting old friends

I’m glad Union Pacific hasn’t totally gotten rid of my old childhood friends.
That needs a little explaining, even for readers older than me.
From the late 1960s into the 1980s, our family in Ogallala often drove U.S. Highway 30 along the U.P. mainline to shop in North Platte or visit relatives in and near Grand Island and Hastings.
Though we used still-new Interstate 80 for most of those trips, at least part of every drive — including on one vacation all the way to Oregon — took us along U.P. tracks somewhere.
We loved the trains, of course. But I was mesmerized by the “pole lines.”
They weren’t unique to railroads, naturally. Telephone poles are basically gone now, but electrical poles still run through open land and along highways and county roads where they can share public rights of way.
To me, at least, they had personalities.
The crossarms were the faces. The support brackets holding them on the poles were mouths. Glass “eyes,” whether few or many, carried the wires.
I’ll let your imaginations run wild from there. But Union Pacific’s pole lines were unique among all the railroads I saw.
And if homes or businesses sported U.P. calendars, their spectacular full-color train photos displayed them, too.
One side of the tracks had garden-variety, single-crossarm poles. The poles on the other side had a unique short, two-“eye” crossarm above one or more long bars.
In western Nebraska, Wyoming and many other places, the eyes on the short crossarm were mostly close together. From Gibbon east, for whatever reason, they were at or near the edges.
But no matter where you were, you’d see fewer eyes between towns and increasing numbers of eyes and additional crossarms as you neared a town.
What were they all for, I would wonder, besides carrying electrical signals?
As an Omaha World-Herald reporter 20 years ago, I found a professional excuse to find out while I still could.
The World-Herald’s front page on April 6, 2001, carries a story of mine on what pole lines meant to railroads, why Union Pacific’s were unique and how they were slowly disappearing as radio and microwave signals, underground fiber-optic lines and even the rails themselves took their place.
I found I wasn’t alone in being fascinated all those years.
It all started, as one might expect, with Samuel F.B. Morse’s first telegraph in 1844. Strangely enough, he had first tried underground cables — which needed more years to perfect — before turning to pole lines to transmit his signals.
I talked to old U.P. and Burlington railroaders and folks who collected the green, brown and clear “eyes” that act as electrical insulators. I saw some of the old poles and crossarms preserved on farms and in museums.
If you visit the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte, you’ll see a linked pair of three-tiered poles, brimming with insulators, next to the old Brady Island U.P. depot in the historical village.
It’s a classic railroad pole-line setup, even though it doesn’t sport the Union Pacific “look.”
My 2001 story quoted longtime railroad spokesman John Bromley as saying U.P. expected all the old pole lines to be gone by 2020. This year.
But those iconic U.P. poles still stand, with wires still connecting most of them, from Sutherland west to Ogallala and beyond. A couple also can be seen near downtown North Platte.
The single-tiered poles on the U.P. mainline’s south side, which disappeared years ago, carried telegraph and teletype messages.
What accounted for the unique-looking pole lines on the north side?
From their debut in the 1940s, they carried Union Pacific’s “centralized traffic control” signals, connecting points from the Missouri River to the West Coast to dispatchers in Omaha.
That short crossarm on top wasn’t a matter of style. But it was unique.
Its wires carried 2,300 volts of electricity to power the CTC system along U.P.’s wide-open lines in the southwest deserts, an old Omaha signalman named Ray Lowry told me.
By 2001, Bromley had said, buried fiber-optic lines were replacing the bottom crossarm and newer rails, able to transmit electricity, were taking over from the top crossarm.
But they weren’t in place everywhere in 2001. The pole lines still in place west of North Platte were still carrying electrical power at that time.
As I drove U.S. 30 west toward Ogallala recently, I saw one stretch where only the short top cross-arm remained.
But most still have the old look.
As I was taking photos for this story, a man in Sutherland reminded me how railroad fans will turn out along the tracks when U.P.’s grand old steam locomotives — Nos. 844, 3985 and now “Big Boy” 4014 — escape the Cheyenne steam shop to run the mainline.
U.S. 30 was the Lincoln Highway in the old steamers’ heyday. So many motorists saw those pole lines. So many train passengers, too.
I got to ride a U.P. passenger train once, in 1968, when I was 4 and my mother took me to a relative’s funeral near Grand Island.
Maybe that’s when I first noticed those pole lines. I don’t recall.
But I’m glad they lingered long enough to greet our own family four years ago, when we left Omaha after 19 years to be western Nebraskans once more.
