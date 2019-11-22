A 65-year-old Wallace man will appear in U.S. District Court next week after being charged with the production and possession of child pornography.
Richard L. Moore is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in the Robert V. Denney Federal Building in Lincoln. He is charged with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
The federal charges were filed Nov. 12, and Moore made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart.
Moore is also charged with eight felonies in Lincoln County Court: two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, and three counts of intentional child abuse with no injury.
He was arrested on a warrant Oct. 21 after an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center with no bail.
Moore was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of County Judge Joel Jay on Thursday. That was continued to Dec. 19.
According to court documents, the assaults were reported to have occurred at Sutherland Reservoir this summer on multiple occasions. The assaults involved two children, according to court records.
Investigators from the Lincoln County and Perkins County sheriff’s offices searched Moore’s rural residence and removed two covered trailers full of suspected evidence, including video and computer equipment and recorded pornography.
