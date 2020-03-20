Public and private schools in Nebraska are looking for alternative ways to educate their students as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Wallace Public Schools implemented a program where its students will take a computer home to access lessons via the internet to continue their studies. Superintendent Tom Sandberg said these are difficult times, but their district is doing all they can to offer lessons.
Originally, the plan was to bring the students back on Friday to meet with teachers and receive instruction on home study.
“We went ahead and pushed things up because of the case of coronavirus in Lincoln County,” Sandberg said. “We are not doing the Friday thing and in fact, we had them come back and stop in (Wednesday) afternoon and the teachers were ready to give them the information they needed so they could access their assignment information online.”
Sandberg said the students came to the school, cleaned out their lockers, got their information from the teachers and picked up their computers.
“Teachers put together their plans for how they’re going to conduct off-campus instruction during the duration of the (COVID-19 pandemic),” Sandberg said. “We’re going to use technology a lot. We’ve got enough computers to send home with every kid and we’re in the process of determining how many families do not have internet and what we’re going to do about that.”
Broadband in some of the rural areas is a problem, Sandberg said.
“We have a list of families who don’t get it, but most of them can make it work one way or another,” Sandberg said. “We’re still working through how we’re going to make sure all of them can get access to the internet. Some of them say, ‘hey, I can go over to my uncle’s house who’s a half-mile away,’ so they’re finding ways to get access.”
There will be some things he said the school will deal with other ways.
“We’ll have to deal with using paper and pencil, especially in grades K, 1 and 2,” Sandberg said. “Then maybe a little bit of paperwork stuff in grades 4, 5 and 6 and very little paperwork in grades 7 through 12.”
High school students will be able to use a program called Canvas.
“That works well with getting students assignments and letting them give feedback to the teacher,” Sandberg said. “Electronically, we should have that covered. It’s going to take a lot of instruction for parents to access things that we do here at school and certain programs”
He said the school will continue to dialogue with parents to make sure they are “finding and doing what they need.”
Sandberg said the district would watch and see before canceling activities scheduled in May.
“The governor made it sound like our kids may not be coming back yet this year, so that’s what we’re preparing for,” Sandberg said.
