Walmart will open stores 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Walmart stores across the nation will be open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the company said Wednesday.
“This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and COO, in the release. “While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.”
The company also said it would have a one-hour period on Tuesdays through April specifically for people 60 years and older.
“This will start one hour before the store opens. Our pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time,” she said.
The store is also putting item limitations on a number of items, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
Overall, vision care centers will continue to operate on normal schedule, with one employee on site, the release said.
In addition, automotive centers at Walmarts will close for the time being.
