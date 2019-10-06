Walters sets Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run Marathon record

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&